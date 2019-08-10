State will provide incentives to industry, says Mekapati

Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has stated that the government would provide incentives to the industry without compromising on State’s interests. The Minister interacted with the delegates who attended the Diplomatic Outreach Programme here on Friday. He outlined the investment opportunities in the State and clarified the doubts and apprehensions expressed by the representatives with regard to 75% quota and other decisions.

Earlier, addressing the inaugural session, he said that the government was for large-scale investments from countries like Germany and OPEC countries.

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy said that the government was committed to giving all clearances to investors in a transparent manner. Companies like Kia and Isuzu were outsourcing 80% of their works to local companies, he said.

Blue economy

Andhra Pradesh is an ideal landmark for growth of the blue economy and it is a marine gateway for the east coast, said Economic Diplomacy and States division, Ministry of External Affairs, Additional Secretary P. Harish. Describing the programme being organised by the State government as first of its kind and serves as a platform to attract global investments, he said. Andhra Pradesh has a vast potential for human resources and the people are known for their entrepreneurial skills and hard-working nature. He said infrastructure should be further improved in coastal A.P. to boost the blue economy as the State achieved highest records in marine exports.

Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam said 70% of the population of the State are in the age group of 15-59 years and has a strong base for talent.

The government was determined to create jobs for the youth by promoting industrial investments and enhancing exports by identifying international markets. The State government was committed to explore potential avenues for global investments besides giving highest priority for welfare programmes. The government was keen to transform the landscape and committed to enhancing people’s prosperity by exploring all possible avenues, he said.