State will pay for farmers’ crop insurance: CM

VIJAYAWADA

27 June 2020 00:42 IST

One rupee to be collected from each farmer nominally

In a farmer-friendly initiative, the State will implement the YSR Crop Insurance scheme by collecting just one rupee from the farmer for this year. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has cleared the insurance amount kept pending by the previous government.

For the rabi season (2018-19), the State’s share of ₹122.61 crore, due by the previous government, was released along with the total claim, working out to ₹596.36 crore, benefiting 5.94 lakh farmers. From this season, the crop insurance will be paid by the government by collecting a nominal ₹1 from the farmer.

In a video-conference before interacting with farmers, the Chief Minister said that e-cropping would be in force at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras and the government would pay the premium immediately.

Dues cleared

He said the previous government did not pay the insurance premium for rabi 2018-19 and neglected the agriculture sector. Normally, one month before the agriculture season, the premium amount would be paid but for the rabi season 2018-19, the farmers and the Centre had paid their share but the State had failed to pay its contribution of ₹122.61 crore, he said.

Farmer-friendly steps

The State had been giving Rythu Bharosa amount, setting up RBKs, facilitating e-cropping, crop insurance and crop loans. Quality inputs like seeds, fertilisers and pesticides were being distributed through RBKs, besides providing MSP to farmers, he said.

The Collectors had been told to talk to bankers to ensure that the amount deposited by the government was not adjusted towards other loans taken by the farmers.

Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu, Agriculture Mission vice-chairman M.V.S. Nagi Reddy, Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah and Agriculture Commissioner Arun Kumar were among those present.