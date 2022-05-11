Andhra Pradesh: State will move HC on Narayana’s bail, says Sajjala

While affirming that the State government is determined to crack down on the mafia behind mass copying and malpractices, Adviser (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the government will explore all options, including moving the High Court on the issue.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy also slammed TElugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu for his hue and cry over the arrest of former Minister P. Narayana, although the staff of his institutions had confessed that all the activity was being done under the direction of Mr. Narayana.

Speaking to the media at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office on Wednesday, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that the issue pertained to the future of millions of students and the government would approach the High Court to ensure the culprits were punished.

Brushing aside the opposition’s allegations that the government was being vindictive, he said that no one would spare such evil practices and action would be taken as malpractice had come to light. He questioned Mr. Naidu whether he supported malpractices that put lakhs of students’ lives in jeopardy.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that the government had taken immediate action and arrested Mr. Narayana after a thorough investigation, unlike the previous government which turned a blind eye on such matters.

He stated that the examinations were not held by the current government, as they were cancelled due to COVID-19 and this year, all these irregularities and evil practices were exposed. In order to secure a 100 percent pass percentage, a mafia was committing irregularities as an organised crime ruining the students’ future and the law will take its own course and punish the accused, he said.