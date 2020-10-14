State will help rain-hit farmers: Minister

‘Seeds will be provided on subsidy to groundnut farmers’

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu, who is also the District in-charge Minister for Visakhapatnam, has said that enumeration of crop loss will begin after the rains subside.

Interacting with the media here on Tuesday, the Minister said that there were heavy rains in the State during August and September and crop damages were more in West and in East Godavari, and Visakhapatnam districts. Seeds would be provided on subsidy to groundnut farmers and the farmers, who had lost their crop, would be compensated by the government. He asked the farmers not to panic.

Mr. Kannababu conducted a coordination meeting with officials and people’s representatives. Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Rajya Sabha Member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, MPs M.V.V. Satyanararyana and B. V. Satyavathi, District Collector V. Vinay Chand, DIG (Visakha Range) K. Ranga Rao, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha, SP B. Krishna Rao and MLAs from the city and district were among those who attended.