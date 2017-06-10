‘State will focus on second phase of power reforms’

The State government would be focussing on the next phase of reforms in the energy sector, which would include e-transportation (vehicles), renewable sources and much more, Power Minister Kala Venkata Rao said.

Speaking to the media, on sidelines of his interaction with Union Minister for Power Piyush Goyal here on Friday, Mr. Rao said that the latter praised power reforms initiated by the State “We have received 19 awards from the Central government, among them nine are due to our achievements on energy sector. We also stand first in the country for promotion of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power,” he added.

Mr. Rao said that they would be unveiling one of the largest solar parks, generating 950MW, in Kurnool and are expecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the programme. He said that availability of quality power one of the main factors that attracting investments to the State. “We are a power surplus State and are offering round-the-clock ‘quality’ power, which has attracted several companies to set up shop here. Hyundai’s Kia Motors has invested about ₹15,000 crore for its facility and there are many others in the list,” he said.

Mr. Rao said that they have increased the number of free power units being supplied from 50 to 75 for those hailing from SC/ST communities and are focussing on providing new connections within 48 hours. “Besides this, we are also encouraging the use of solar pumpsets connected to grid, so that the farmers can earn something from power generation,” he said.

‘Distribution losses reduced’

With respect to the reduction in distribution losses, Mr. Rao said that they have reduced the two digit figure into single digits (about 7% ) and stand first in country. He said that reduction of 1% of distribution losses would save about ₹363 crore.