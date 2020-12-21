State-wide resurvey of lands gets under way

VIJAYAWADA

21 December 2020 18:04 IST

It will ensure speedy resolution of land disputes, says CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the State-wide comprehensive land resurvey under YSR Saswatha Bhu Hakku - Bhu Raksha scheme by fixing a marking stone at Takkellapadu village in Jaggaiahpet mandal of Krishna district on Monday.

Addressing a public meeting at Jaggaiahpet later, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said no other State dared to undertake such a massive land survey project but the Andhra Pradesh government took the bold step of re-surveying lands which were last mapped almost a century ago.

The government had deployed 16,000 surveyors to implement the project with the help of drones and other advanced equipment. The Survey of India (SoI), with which an MoU was signed recently, was providing the technological support.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Jagan said that the resurvey would facilitate speedy resolution of land-related disputes which consumed people’s time and money and caused mental agony.

Fresh database

Land records would henceforth be pure and tamper-proof as the survey numbers and boundaries would be clearly demarcated. A fresh database of residential plots and agricultural and other lands would be available upon the completion of the detailed mapping.

Litigation in courts could be avoided to the maximum extent possible.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said people would hereafter have clear and permanent titles of lands owned by them as per the Land Titling Bill 2020 that was passed in the winter session of Legislative Assembly.

The resurvey would leave little scope for mafia to occupy lands and change boundaries to their advantage. It would bring about the much needed coordination between Revenue, Registration, Survey and Municipal Administration Departments, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue Dharmana Krishnadas, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana, Perni Venkatramaiah and Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao and Surveyor General of India Lt. Gen. Girish Kumar were among those present.