State-wide comprehensive land survey from Jan. 1

Move to build database of land transactions

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered that a comprehensive survey of lands should be taken up across the State from January 1, 2021, on the basis of inputs gathered from the BhuSeva pilot project implemented at Jaggaiahpet in Krishna district, and completed in two years.

In a review meeting on building a database of land transactions that is exhaustive and also tamper-proof, at his camp office on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said efforts should be made to make rectifications immediately if possible, and necessary training given to surveyors by the above date.

He suggested that marking stones should be uniquely designed and extensive publicity be given to the exercise in order to take the views of all stakeholders into account and further improve the system.

Officials told the Chief Minister that the purification of records would solve farmers’ problems to the maximum extent and they would be able to protect their rights. Mobile tribunals were proposed to be set up to redress the farmers’ grievances on the spot.

Decentralisation

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the officials concerned that the services rendered by the sub-registrars should be made available in the village secretariats in due course of time to take the Stamps and Registration and Revenue Departments closer to people.

Officials told him that the data collected by rovers would be directly incorporated into the computerised databases without any manual interface. As many as 52,866 cases were pending disposal in the revenue courts while a special drive was under way to settle 79,405 disputes under the webland system.

Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Special Chief Secretary (CCLA) Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Commissioner of Stamps and Registrations Siddharth Jain and others were present.