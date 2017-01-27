State veterans’ badminton championship begins

VIZIANAGARAM: Collector Vivek Yadav inaugurated the three-day A.P. State Masters (Veteran) Badminton Championship 2016-17 at the Indoor Stadium here on Friday. Some 300 sportsmen from the 13 districts in the State would be participating in the event.

At the inaugural function, the Collector; chairman of District Badminton Association and MLA Kondapalli Appala Naidu; association president and MLC Dwarapureddy Jagadeeswara Rao; and vice-chairman V.S. Prasad tried their hands at the net.

The association office-bearers felicitated Mr. Yadav. Vizianagaram Municipal Chairperson Prasadula Ramakrishna, and TDP district general secretary I.V.P. Raju were present.