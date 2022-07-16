State took up revolutionary initiatives in cancer care: Minister

July 16, 2022 21:58 IST

Rajini asks teaching hospitals to set up palliative care units

Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini has said that the State government is taking up revolutionary initiatives to provide cancer care. Plans have been drawn to establish a cancer care centre for every 50 kilometres by 2030 and three cancer care centres at Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Vijayawada. A paediatric cancer care institute in Tirupati will be established soon.

Ms. Rajini reviewed the functioning of the AP State AIDS Control Society, cancer care initiatives and implementation of Ayushman Bharath at the Health Department's office in Mangalagiri on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said the State government spent over Rs.1,000 crore for cancer treatment through Aarogyasri in the last three years. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy intends to establish cancer care infrastructure within the State so that people need not have to visit other States for treatment, she said.

Cancer screening would be done across the State covering all the target population and on a pilot basis screening camps were conducted in Chittoor district, she said.

Special Secretary (Health) G.S. Naveen Kumar highlighted the need for the establishment of a five-bed palliative care unit in every teaching hospital in the State. Responding to Mr. Naveen's proposal, Ms. Rajini ordered the Directorate of Medical Education officials to make necessary arrangements to set up the units.

Officials also proposed setting up blood banks in all the district and area hospitals and blood storage units in primary health centres across the State.