State to set up 22,000 YSR Janata Bazaars

The State government is contemplating setting up around 22,000 YSR Janata Bazaars in villages and towns.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during a discussion with higher officials here on Monday, said that there were around 11,000 Rythu Bharosa centres and village secretariats in the State, which could be used to facilitate YSR Janata Bazaars.

The proposed bazaars could be established beside ward secretariats and at mandal headquarters as well. Cold storage units should be established in every Assembly constituency, he said, and called for preparing plans to strengthen cold chain and processing networks in agriculture sector to support the bazaars.

Mr. Jagan asked the officials to map the locations where the janata bazaars could be established so that all the essential goods could be delivered to households. “Provide infrastructure facilities such as refrigerator to store goods, a truck for the transportation of vegetables, milk, fruits, eggs, etc. Apart from these, aqua products can also be transported and purchased at these Janata Bazaars,” he said, adding: “In view of the pandemic, the markets and the rythu bazaars have been decentralized and those locations can also be used as janata bazaars.”

An IAS officer will be appointed to monitor the YSR Janata Bazaar project.