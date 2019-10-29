State to pay ₹5,000 monthly stipend to junior advocates

The State government issued a G.O. for paying a monthly stipend of ₹5,000 to junior advocates who are aged below 35 years and enrolled three years prior to the issue of this order. Applications have to be made on https://ysrlawnestham.ap.gov.in

It was stated in the G.O. MS No. 75 dated October 26 that the applicant should possess a Bachelor’s Degree in law and his/her name should be on the rolls of advocates maintained by A.P. Bar Council under Section17 of the Advocates Act, 1961.

Law graduates, who have passed out in the year 2016 and afterwards, are only eligible for the stipend.

The period of the first three years of practice will be counted from the date of certificate of enrolment issued under Section 22 of the Advocates Act, 1961.

Junior advocates, who did not complete the first three years of practice as on the date of issue of the G.O., are eligible for stipend for the remaining period.

Non–practising advocates (advocates enrolled with A.P. Bar Council but not in actual practice and is engaged in some other public or private job, business contract etc. which is not related to the legal profession and who have been so declared under Rule 13 and Rule 20.2 of Certificate and Place of Practice (Verification) Rules, 2015, are ineligible for the stipend.