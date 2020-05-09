Andhra Pradesh

State to offer ‘paid’ quarantine to those who can afford

Principal Secretary, Transport and Roads and Buildings and COVID-19 Task Force Committee chairman M. T. Krishna Babu on Saturday said 60% of the nearly 20,000 Telugu people living in different countries and who were expected to return to their homes in Andhra Pradesh were skilled and unskilled labour from the Gulf nations.

He said the government was making free quarantine arrangements for people coming from other nations, but for those who could afford, it would offer ‘paid quarantine” in hotels of three categories — normal category from ₹1,500 to ₹2,000, medium category from ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 and in luxury hotels, the payment would range from ₹3,000 and above, he said, adding that the District Collectors were in talks with hotel owners in this regard.

He said according to the information given by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, around 30,000 Telugu people had registered for returning to their homes but around 15,000 to 20,000 of them may actually come back.

