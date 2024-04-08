State to get respite from heatwaves until April 12

April 08, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

People in the State can heave a sigh of relief as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that thunderstorms, accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in the next four days.

Already a few places in Prakasam, Parvatipuram-Manyam, Tirupati districts received light to very light rain (0.1 to 2.4 mm) on April 8 (Monday), as per A.P. State Development Planning Society’s (APSDPS) realtime rainfall status as of 7 p.m.

This is due to the trough/wind discontinuity from interior Odisha to north Tamil Nadu that now runs from north coastal A.P. to south Tamil Nadu across Rayalaseema at 0.9 km above mean sea level, according to the IMD bulletin. While yellow alert was issued for April 9 (Tuesday) across the State due to hot, humid and discomfort weather, no such alert has been issued for April 10, 11 and 12, as of yet.

The maximum temperatures in the State were recorded again from Rayalaseema, with Nandyal recording 43.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Anantapur (42.8° C), Kadapa (42.6° C) and Kurnool (42.5° C) on April 8.

