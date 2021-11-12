State to get heavy rains as depression makes landfall

Fishermen advised not to enter sea

The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal crossed north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts, close to Chennai, on Thursday evening with a maximum sustained wind speed of 45–55 km/hr, gusting to 65 km/hr.

It lay centred on north-coastal Tamil Nadu close to Chennai as of 6.30 p.m. on Thursday. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a well-marked low pressure area by Friday morning.

Under the influence of this system, moderate rainfall is likely at most places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema till Saturday morning.

Extremely heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places over Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa and Chittoor districts. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Kurnool and Anantapur districts. Heavy rainfall is likely at a few places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts till Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam, on Thursday night.

Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Saturday.

Squally weather, with wind speed reaching 45 to 55 km/hr, gusting to 65 km/hr, is likely to prevail along the State’s coastline on Thursday. The sea condition would be rough to very rough and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till Friday.