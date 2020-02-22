State to develop IT concept cities in Vizag, Tirupati, Anantapur

Principal Secretary, IT, Electronics and Communication Kona Sasidhar has said the State government would develop IT concept cities in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Anantapur to bring investments and create job opportunities.

He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was keen on developing IT in a big way after inaugurating two-day annual conference of Computer Society of India here.

The conference, which attracted delegates from various States, including 75 students, has as its theme edge computing, process automation through robotics, industry 4.0 and cognitive technology. Among others, RINL Chairman-cum-Managing Director P.K. Rath, CSI Visakhapatnam chapter chairman K.C. Das, secretary and conference convener B.G. Reddy, RINL Director (Projects) K.K. Ghosh and IBM India Geography Executive ((Europe, Middle East and Africa) Sobodh Sarangi spoke.

In his address, Mr. Sasidhar said IT concept cities – a new idea mooted by the State government – would envisage integrated development to focus exclusively on IT.

He said the Chief Minister would release the new IT policy soon. “At present, the draft policy is ready. We will unveil the final policy after consulting the industries and stakeholders,” he explained.

High-end skill varsity

Mr. Sasidhar said a high-end IT skill development university would come up in Visakhapatnam under the aegis of the industry, the State government and leading universities of the world.

To a question, later he told reporters that it would come up in a year. The university would produce the highly-skilled IT professionals required by the industries involved in new technologies like edge and cognitive technologies, robotics, artificial intelligence, predictive and data analysis.

Visakhapatnam would be transformed into a leading destination for IT taking advantage of the location of beautiful beaches and hillocks in AP’s largest cosmopolitan city, he said.