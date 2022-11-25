State ties up with tech firm for training girl students of govt. schools in IT skills

November 25, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In collaboration with Edunet Foundation, an organisation that works to bridge the academia-industry divide to enhance student employability and to promote innovation, the Government aims to propel and augment the future skill ecosystem and democratise digital education.

In a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), officials of Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) and Edunet Foundation signed copies of the pact that will facilitate imparting of the Tech Saksham Programme (TSP) that employs experiential learning to develop employability skills among underserved female students pursuing higher education in sciences, computer applications, vocational areas and engineering by imparting critical skills needed to secure jobs in the market.

The TSP is a 160-hour programme wherein the content would be delivered in hybrid model, both online and offline. Eligible female students from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) drawn from the Government and Government-aided colleges would get access to Microsoft and SAP self-paced courses under the initiative.

APSSDC Managing Director S. Satyanarayana, Chief General Manager (Technical) Ravi K. Gujjula, APSCHE Chairman Hemachandra Reddy and Secretary Y. Nazeer Ahammad and Director (Outreach) of Edunet Foundation Ashish Arora and Head, Government Relations and Partnerships Nidhi Jain were present at the programme.