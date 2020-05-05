State tally at 1,650 as 3 dists. continue to report more cases

The State has tested 10,292 samples, the highest in a day, and detected 67 fresh COVID-19 positive cases from six districts in 24 hours. The tally of positive cases has gone up to 1,650 and 36 patients have recovered leaving a total of 1,093 active patients. The toll remained 33 as no new deaths were reported.

Kurnool district reported 25 new cases followed by Guntur (19) and Krishna (12). Visakhapatnam, that has the least positivity rate, reported six fresh cases while Kadapa and Chittoor districts reported four and one fresh cases respectively.

In Kurnool, nine patients have recovered and were discharged. Eight patients each were discharged in Chittoor and Prakasam, six in Nellore, three in West Godavari and two in East Godavari.

Till date the State has tested 1,25,229 samples with a positivity rate of 1.31%. So far, Kurnool reported 491 cases, Guntur 338, Krishna 278, Nellore 91, Kadapa 87, Chittoor 82, Anantapur 78, Prakasam 61, West Godavari 59, East Godavari 45, Visakhapatnam 35 and Srikakulam five cases.

Testing

Meanwhile, officials of the Health Department and others concerned, in a review meeting, told Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy that testing of 32,792 persons identified in fever survey with symptoms like fever, cough and cold would be completed by Tuesday.

Mr. Reddy was told that the testing capacity of the State had now gone up to over 10,000 per day and 11 (RT-PCR) laboratories and 45 TruNet test centres are functioning at present.

The 11 laboratories have been using 22 RT-PCR machines and soon the number will increase to four machines per district, they said.

The State’s tests per million ratio has gone up to 2,345 overtaking Delhi which has conducted 2,224 tests per million.