State taking credit for road projects funded by Centre: Somu Veerraju

‘YSRCP government doing little to strengthen road network’

A day after Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced here that about ₹3 lakh crore would be spent on road construction in Andhra Pradesh by the end of 2024, BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Friday launched a fresh attack on the State government, accusing it of taking credit for the large-scale road works being funded by the Centre.

Addressing the media at Eluru after a party meeting, Mr. Veerraju said three national highway projects were completed in West Godavari district and that Andhra Pradesh had many more such infrastructure projects lined up in the years to come.

“While this is so, the State government is doing little to strengthen the road network, and is making a conscious attempt to claim credit that should in fact go to the Centre,” the BJP leader said.

Mr. Veerraju said the government should help the farmers in overcoming the crisis that had been plaguing the agriculture sector, by making necessary interventions. It must convert its words into deeds, he demanded.

He pointed out that Andhra Pradesh had the potential to become a hub for the manufacture of bioethanol as suggested by Mr. Gadkari, and efforts should be made in that direction. Also, there was tremendous scope for renewable energy generation, he asserted.