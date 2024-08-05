ADVERTISEMENT

State suffered beyond imagination on all fronts during YSRCP term: BJP

Published - August 05, 2024 12:47 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The economy collapsed and corruption knew no bounds as Jagan and his partymen looted the State, alleges Adinarayana Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

BJP MLA C Adinarayana Reddy addressing the media in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

BJP MLA C. Adinarayana Reddy has dared the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to come for a debate on “destruction of State” during its term from 2019-24.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Adinarayana Reddy said Andhra Pradesh suffered beyond imagination on all fronts when Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Chief Minister.

The economy collapsed, while Mr. Jagan and his party leaders looted the State, and corruption knew no bounds, he alleged.

The NDA government in the State would inquire into all illegal and corrupt practices of the YSRCP leaders, and very soon Mr. Jagan and his leaders would be sent to jail for their misdeeds, Mr. Adinarayana Reddy said.

He further said that people would defeat Mr. Jagan in the next elections. The NDA alliance would bag all the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats. The YSRCP would vanish from political space, he predicted.

Referring to YSRCP’s decision to field Botcha Satyanarayana in the byelection to the MLC seat, he said that Mr. Jagan feared that Mr. Satyanarayana would join the Congress, and hence fielded him in the election.

BJP Minority Morcha State president Sk. Baji was present.

