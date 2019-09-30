Andhra students share Diviseema cyclone lessons in Japan

Four students from the Diviseema-based Zilla Parishad High School shared their ideas on preparedness to face natural calamities and cyclones with international community at the High School Students Summit on World Tsunami Awareness Day held in Japan on September 10.

The Japan-based Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) invited the students from Andhra Pradesh to share their field study observations on the preparedness in the Diviseema region in Krishna district.

Class X students Battula Mukesh, Bandreddi Jayanth Venkat, Thota Hemanth Kumar and Ravi Venkata Manikanta attended the two-day international workshop.

“Our students have carried out a field study and interviewed local communities on their memories and challenges faced during the 1977 cyclone and the recent cyclones reported on the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The study, as well as a mitigation plan prepared by the students to save lives in the event of a natural calamity have gained acclaim, receiving the invitation for the event,” the school’s science teacher and the students’ mentor K. Uday Kumar told The Hindu.

A total of 260 high school students from 44 countries participated in the workshop.