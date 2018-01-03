State striving for welfare of all communities: Kodela

Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao said here on Tuesday that the State government has been working keeping in mind the welfare of all communities.

Speaking at a public meeting after launching the fifth phase of Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru at Mulakaluru village in Narasaraopet mandal, the Speaker said that the farm loan waiver to the tune of ₹24,000 crore was the biggest achievement of the government.

He said that he had taken up several developmental works in Narasaraopet constituency beginning with development of burial grounds, construction of toilets and laying of CC roads in all the villages. Cycles have been distributed to 1.81 lakh girls across the State to promote education.

Launching the programme at Satuluru village in Chilakaluripet mandal, Minister for Civil Supplies P. Pulla Rao said that the Janmabhoomi programme was a platform for solving problems.

The Minister along with Collector Kona Sasidhar laid foundation stone for internal CC roads being laid with ₹37.34 lakh.