State striving for development of all sections, says Collector

GUNTUR

02 November 2021 02:04 IST

Inspired by ideals of Potti Sreeramulu, he says

District Collector Vivek Yadav said that the State government, inspired by the ideals and spirit of sacrifice exhibited by Potti Sreeramulu, continues to strive for the welfare of all sections of society.

Addressing the 66th Andhra Pradesh State Formation Day celebrations at the Police Parade Grounds, Mr. Vivek Yadav said that the sacrifice made by Sreeramulu roused the people forcing the Centre to create a separate Andhra Province on October 1, 1953. The towns of Guntur and Kurnool shared the honour of being the High Court and the Capital respectively. Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam became the first Chief Minister of the State.

Three years later, on the recommendations of the State Reorganisation Commission’s report , the States of the Indian Union were reorganised and Andhra Pradesh was created on November 1, 1956 after the disintegration of the State of Hyderabad.

The Guntur district administration is taking several measures for the all-round development of the district, Mr. Vivek Yadav said.

Earlier, the Collector unfurled the national flag and received a guard of honour from the armed contingent. Superintendent of Police (Guntur Rural) Vishal Gunni was present.