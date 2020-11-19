State stays below 2,000 cases for 10 days in a row

VIJAYAWADA

19 November 2020 01:15 IST

Eight districts record fewer than 100 new infections

The State reported fewer than 2,000 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, for the tenth day in a row. With the new cases, the cumulative tally went up to 8,57,395. The death toll increased to 6,899, with nine new deaths reported in the past day. The death rate remains at 0.80%.

As many as 1,236 new infections were detected as 69,618 samples were tested, registering single-day positivity rate of 1.78%. The overall positivity rate for 93.3 lakh tests came down to 9.19%.

Recovery rate

Meanwhile, the recovery rate slightly increased to 97.27% with a total of 8,33,980 recoveries including 1,696 in the past day. At present, there are 16,516 active cases in the State.

Only six out of the 13 districts in the State reported deaths. Chittoor, Krishna and West Godavari reported two deaths each while Anantapur, East Godavari and Guntur reported one death each. Eight districts reported less than 100 new infections, while West Godavari reported the highest number of new cases.

The district-wise new infections tallies are as follows: West Godavari (220), Krishna (194), Guntur (181), Chittoor (157), East Godavari (155), Kadapa (60), Visakhapatnam (53), Srikakulam (51), Anantapur (49), Nellore (38), Vizianagaram (28), Kurnool (26) and Prakasam (24).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,20,940), West Godavari (90,941), Chittoor (82,443), Guntur (71,426), Anantapur (66,284), Prakasam (61,042), Nellore (60,968), Kurnool (59,998),Visakhapatnam (57,448), Kadapa (53,793), Srikakulam (45,132), Krishna (43,727) and Vizianagaram (40,358). Recovery rate in Vizianagaram, Kurnool and Kadapa districts is nearly 99% and the same for Anantapur, Srikakulam and Prakasam is over 98%. The six districts have only 2,433 active cases as of Wednesday.