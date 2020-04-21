Andhra Pradesh

State stands second in COVID-19 testing ratio

After a manifold increase in the COVID-19 testing capacity with the addition of imported rapid testing kits and TrueNat kits, the tests per million ratio in the State went up to 715 on Tuesday.

The government, in a release, claimed that Andhra Pradesh continued to be in the second position in the country with one of the highest testing ratio.

Among the States and Union Territories, A.P. stood third as New Delhi tested 1,363 persons per million.

As per the data released by the State government, Rajasthan was on top with 830 tests per million. It had 1,628 positive cases so far.

Rajasthan and A.P. were followed by Tamil Nadu (692 tests), Maharashtra (626 tests), and Kerala (581 tests). The tests per million ratio in the country was put at 290. A.P.’s population was put at 50 million.

The State had so far tested 35,755 samples, and more than 20,000 of them were conducted during the last one week.

Apr 21, 2020

