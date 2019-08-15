State sought Central support to promote tourism: Minister

The State government has sought financial support from the Centre for promotion of tourism to create employment opportunities and boost the economy.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao met Union Minister of State for Tourism Prahalad Singh Patel and sought financial support.

PRASAD scheme

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also sought the sanctioning of four projects for development integrated theme-based tourist circuits under Swadesh Darshan Scheme amounting to ₹629.87 crore and six projects under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) Scheme worth ₹376.01 crore during 2019-20 fiscal year.

“As the State has completed several projects sanctioned by the Centre, it should get new projects as it has a good potential for promotion of tourism,” the Minister said.

‘Restore flights’

In another representation submitted to Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri, Mr. Srinivasa Rao sought restoration the cancelled flights to Colombo, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Tirupati and Vijayawada from Visakhapatnam international airport.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao also wanted the ‘visa-on-arrival’ facility be extended to international tourists coming to the city.