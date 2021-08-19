State skill contest on August 24, 25

It will be held at multiple venues, says APSSDC

To identify and harness talent among students, the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) is conducting the State Skill Competition-2022 on August 24 and 25.

Students selected in the State-level event will qualify to participate in the regional, national and, finally, in the international-level event, WorldSkills Competition-2022, in Shanghai, China.

Adviser to the Government on Skill Development Challa Madhusudan Reddy, APSSDC Chairman Konduru Ajay Reddy and Managing Director N. Bangaru Raju launched a poster of the State-level event at the APSSDC office on Wednesday.

The competitions will be held at multiple venues such as K.L. University, Swarna Bharat Trust, Varun Motors Pvt. Ltd., UltraTech Cement, Naturals, and Andhra Loyola Institute of Management and Technology, among a few other places.

Mr. Ajay Reddy said innovative use of technology was top on the government agenda.

Mr. Madhusudhan Reddy said to select participants for the State-level event, district-level competitions were conducted in 33 skill trades, including electronics, auto body repair, 3D digital game art, Mechatronics, robotics, CNC milling, welding, car painting, cyber security, additive manufacturing and visual merchandising.

A total of 21,515 students registered themselves and 397 of them were shortlisted for the State event, he said.

Corporation’s Executive Directors D.V. Ramakoti Reddy and K. Vijay Mohan Kumar, World Skill Competition convener Gujjala Ravi, K.L. University’s Pro Vice-Chancellor Venkatram, and Dean for Skill Development Srinath were present.