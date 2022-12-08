State signs pact with AIIMS for Aarogyasri services 

December 08, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Department and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Mangalagiri entered into an understanding for the provision of treatment for various diseases at AIIMS under the State government’s YSR Aarogyasri scheme. 

ADVERTISEMENT

An MoU to that effect was signed on Thursday in the presence of Health Minister V. Rajini following a successful trial run of the scheme. 

Principal Secretary (Medical & Health) M.T. Krishna Babu, Special Secretary G.S. Naveen Kumar and Director of Health J. Nivas, AIIMS Director Mukesh Tripathi and deputy medical superintendent Vamsi Krishna and other officials were present. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the occasion, Ms. Rajini said the Aarogyasri services at AIIMS would be of tremendous help to the poor patients, and that it was contemplated to render those services round the clock. 

The State government would depute Aarogya Mitras to assist the patients seeking to avail themselves of the services under Aarogyasri. 

She further said a PET-CT scan facility was going to be inaugurated at AIIMS soon to cater to the requirements of cancer patients. 

Ms. Rajini stated that six lakh litres of water was being supplied to AIIMS per day (3 LPD by Mangalagiri - Tadepalli and Vijayawada municipal corporations) now. The supply would be augmented once pipelines were laid by June next year. It would be a permanent solution to the water problem faced by AIIMS, she added. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US