State signs pact with AIIMS for Aarogyasri services 

December 08, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Department and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Mangalagiri entered into an understanding for the provision of treatment for various diseases at AIIMS under the State government’s YSR Aarogyasri scheme.

An MoU to that effect was signed on Thursday in the presence of Health Minister V. Rajini following a successful trial run of the scheme.

Principal Secretary (Medical & Health) M.T. Krishna Babu, Special Secretary G.S. Naveen Kumar and Director of Health J. Nivas, AIIMS Director Mukesh Tripathi and deputy medical superintendent Vamsi Krishna and other officials were present.

On the occasion, Ms. Rajini said the Aarogyasri services at AIIMS would be of tremendous help to the poor patients, and that it was contemplated to render those services round the clock.

The State government would depute Aarogya Mitras to assist the patients seeking to avail themselves of the services under Aarogyasri.

She further said a PET-CT scan facility was going to be inaugurated at AIIMS soon to cater to the requirements of cancer patients.

Ms. Rajini stated that six lakh litres of water was being supplied to AIIMS per day (3 LPD by Mangalagiri - Tadepalli and Vijayawada municipal corporations) now. The supply would be augmented once pipelines were laid by June next year. It would be a permanent solution to the water problem faced by AIIMS, she added.