State should regain its developmental rhythm, says Minister

Published - June 17, 2024 07:12 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau
Medical and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said that he wished Andhra Pradesh, which was once known for its fast paced development, regains its lost rhythm and progresses on all fronts. 

Speaking to the media on Monday, Yadav, who is on a thanksgiving visit to the Tirumala temple, wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi all the success in his efforts in developing the country on the lines of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and prayed that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu transforms the State into ‘Viksit Andhra Pradesh’. This is what I prayed to the deity Lord Venkateswara, the Minister said. 

He also expressed his desire for the resurgence of the country as ‘Viswa Guru’ (universal teacher) on the world map.

