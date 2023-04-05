State set to launch first-of-its-kind ‘Family Doctor’ programme

April 05, 2023 07:29 am | Updated 07:29 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh is going to provide a first-of-its-kind healthcare service to the rural population starting from April 6 (Thursday) with the launch of the ‘Family Doctor’ programme.

After several postponements in the past six months, the stage is now set for the launch of the programme by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The programme is aimed at providing a continual and comprehensive preventive healthcare service which is otherwise not affordable by most of the families. The programme would be inaugurated at a primary health centre (PHC) at Chilakaluripet in Palnadu district.

The Department of Health and Family Welfare took up the programme on a pilot basis in October last year and ensured that the shortcomings were addressed before the full-scale launch. As of March 30, 2023, more than 69.64 lakh people availed themselves of the services under the programme, according to a release issued by the Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) M.T. Krishna Babu on Tuesday.

For the ‘Family Physician’ programme, the department has reorganised the PHCs and sanctioned 151 new ones so that every mandal in the State has at least two PHCs covering about 30,000 people each. There are 1,293 PHCs in the State and each of it has two doctors and 12 paramedical staff.

Every doctor is linked to six or seven village secretariats through which all the families are connected to their ‘family doctors’. The government has appointed 2,879 doctors as ‘family doctors’.

Phone numbers of the ‘family doctors’ will be publicised widely so that people can seek help when needed.

The ‘family doctors’ would visit the households in the villages assigned to them at least twice a month between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. using the Mobile Medical Units equipped with medical equipment, drugs and diagnostic facilities. The government has purchased 260 MMUs for the purpose.

The ‘family doctors’ would follow up on general OP, non-communicable diseases, antenatal and post-natal cases, anaemia and other cases during their visits to the villages and also make home visits to check on bed-ridden patients. In addition, the ‘family doctors’ would also visit Anganwadi centres and ensure proper food was served to children, pregnant women and lactating mothers.

The Auxiliary Nurse and Midwives (ANMs) are provided with ANM App to direct patients in need to the Aarogyasri network hospitals and collect feedback on services provided at private hospitals.

Meanwhile, the government has increased the number of Dr. YSR Rural Health Clinics (Health sub-centres) to 10,032 from 7,458 and each sub-centre is headed by Community Health Officer, a B.Sc. nursing graduate.

Every clinic is provided with 67 types of drugs for three months and 14 diagnostics, tele-consultation facility to reach out to doctors at PHCs and specialists and district hospitals in case of emergency.