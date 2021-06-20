‘State set records by vaccinating11.85 lakh people in a day’

We have a capacity to inoculate 1 cr. people in a month: Singhal

Andhra Pradesh has set a record by vaccinating over 11.85 lakh people on a single day on Sunday, overcoming whatever “a little bit of vaccine hesitancy” among people, said State Principal Health Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal.

Concluding the vaccination drive at a State-run elementary school at Ramnagar here on Sunday evening along with Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Mr. Anil Kumar Singhal said a target of vaccinating 10 lakh people in a day was set by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to prove to everyone the State’s capability to protect its people from the disease. Six lakh people were vaccinated on a day on an earlier occasion.

Thanks to the combined efforts of the staff and support from people representatives, as many as 11,85,653 people were vaccinated across the State till 5 p.m. on Sunday, he told mediapersons here.

The State had a capacity to vaccinate about one crore people in a month, he said, going by the overwhelming response to the special drive today.

A meticulous planning had gone into the conduct of the drive that covered, among others, mothers of children aged between 0 and 5 and 45-plus people, he explained.

“The whole exercise has been carried out in a fool-proof manner,” he added and patted the staff, including ASHAs, ANMs and volunteers up to the grassroots level, for motivating the people and toiling from dawn to dusk while administering the vaccine.