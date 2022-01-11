State sees spike in COVID infections, reports 1,831 fresh cases in a day

It was highest daily tally in five months, test positivity rate increases to 5%

The State has again reported a spike in COVID-19 infections with 1,831 fresh cases in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. It was the highest single-day tally in the past five months (152 days). No death was reported in the State during the past day.

At 5.02%, the daily test positivity of the 36,452 samples tested in the past day was the highest in the past 200 days. It has been increasing by 1% every day for the past four days. It was 4.05% on Monday, 3.27% on Sunday and 2.23% on Saturday.

The cumulative tally increased to 20,84,674 and the number of active cases jumped to 7,195, the highest caseload in the State in the past three months. The toll remains at 14,505.

The recovery rate came down to 98.06% with a total of 20,62,974 recoveries and 242 patients recovered in the past day.

More than half of the fresh cases were reported in Chittoor (467), Visakhapatnam (295) and Krishna (190) districts. They were followed by Guntur (164), Anantapur (161), Nellore (129), Srikakulam (122), East Godavari (84), West Godavari (57), Kurnool (56), Prakasam (46), Vizianagaram (40) and Kadapa (20).

Also, more than half of the State’s active cases are still in Chittoor (1,549), Visakhapatnam (1,319) and Krishna (802) districts.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,95,686), Chittoor (2,50,373), West Godavari (1,80,350), Guntur (1,79,985), Visakhapatnam (1,60,264), Anantapur (1,58,824), Nellore (1,47,678), Prakasam (1,38,999), Kurnool (1,24,408), Srikakulam (1,24,065), Krishna (1,21,508), Kadapa (1,16,158) and Vizianagaram (83,481).