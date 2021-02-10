State sees one COVID death, 50 new cases

Chittoor only district to report double-digit cases

The State witnessed one more COVID death and 50 new infections in the last 24 hours ending Wednesday morning.

The single-day tally was the lowest in the past eight months. Also, the positivity rate of the 28,418 samples tested in this period was 0.18%, the lowest so far. The overall positivity rate of the 1.342 crore samples tested so far is 6.62%.

The overall caseload increased to 8,88,605 while the death toll touched 7,161 with one new death in Nellore district.

While the death rate remains at 0.81%, the recovery rate slightly increased to 99.10% and the number of total recoveries stands at 8,80,599. In the past day, 121 patients have recovered in the State leaving 845 active cases.

Chittoor reported 13 new infections and was the only district to have reported double-digit cases in the past day.

It was followed by Krishna and Visakhapatnam with eight cases each. Nellore reported five cases, while East Godavari and Guntur reported four each, Anantapur, Kadapa and Srikakulam reported two each and Prakasam and Vizianagaram one each.

Kurnool and West Godavari saw no new cases.

The district-wise active cases as of Wednesday morning are as follows: Krishna (159), Chittoor (155), East Godavari (95), Guntur (78), Kadapa (72), Nellore (67), Prakasam (57), Visakhapatnam (57), West Godavari (34), Anantapur (29), Kurnool (21), Vizianagaram (13) and Srikakulam (8).

The district tallies are as follows:

East Godavari (1,24,340), West Godavari (94,259), Chittoor (87,170), Guntur (75,591), Anantapur (67,680), Nellore (62,374), Prakasam (62,188), Kurnool (60,839), Visakhapatnam (59,880), Kadapa (55,298), Krishna (48,793), Srikakulam (46,152) and Vizianagaram (41,146).