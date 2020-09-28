State sees lowest COVID-19 cases, deaths in 75 days

No slowdown in twin Godavari dists., Chittoor crosses 60,000 infections

Continuing to witness a gradual decrease in the number of new infections and deaths, the State reported 5,487 new COVID cases and 37 fatalities in 24 hours ending on Monday morning, the lowest in nearly two and a half months.

Similarly, the positivity rate also came down to 8.06%, the lowest in the past 75 days. In the past day, 66,121 samples were tested. So far 56.66 lakh samples were tested and their positivity rate was 12.02%.

According to the COVID bulletin, the overall tally of infections climbed to 6,81,161 and the death toll increased to 5,745. The death rate stands at 0.84% and the recovery rate slightly increased to 89.89% with a total of 6,12,300 recoveries so far, including the 7,210 in the past day.

Most of the districts reported lesser new cases. However, East Godavari and West Godavari showed no slowdown and account for 35% of the new cases. After a long time, Krishna reported less than 100 new infections.

The district-level new cases and deaths are as follows: East Godavari (1,010 and 4), West Godavari (903, 3), Prakasam (634, 7), Guntur (538, 4), Nellore (489, 1), Vizianagaram (362, 0), Chittoor (329, 6), Anantapur (310, 2), Srikakulam (286, 0), Kadapa (271, 3), Visakhapatnam (145, 2), Kurnool (113, 0) and Krishna (97, 5).

Meanwhile, Chittoor’s tally has crossed 60,000 cases. The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (95,200), West Godavari (65,336), Chittoor (60,149), Anantapur (56,519), Kurnool (55,798), Guntur (53,782), Nellore (51,488), Visakhapatnam (49,502), Prakasam (47,356), Kadapa (43,132), Srikakulam (38,879), Vizianagaram (34,541) and Krishna (26,584).