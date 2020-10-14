State sees dip in COVID cases

3,892 more test positive; toll goes up to 6,291 with 28 fresh deaths

The State once again reported less than 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 with low positivity rate. As many as 3,892 persons tested positive in the last 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. With this, the tally increased to 7,67,465. For the first time in the past three months, the State registered less than 30 new deaths in a day. With 28 more persons being succumbed to the virus in the last one day, the toll went up to 6,319..

In the past day, 69,463 samples were tested and their positivity rate was 5.60%. The overall positivity rate of the 67.72 lakh tests conducted so far was 11.33%.

Meanwhile, 5,050 more patients recovered leaving a total of 41,669 persons under treatment. So far, 7,19,477 patients recovered.

East Godavari once again reported the highest single-day tally among the districts and three districts reported the highest number of deaths in the past day.

Break-up

Following is the district-wise break-up of new cases and deaths: East Godavari (607 and 3), West Godavari (518 and 1), Krishna (458 and 4), Chittoor (405 and 4), Guntur (345 and 3), Kadapa (332 and 0), Anantapur (290 and 2), Nellore (219 and 0), Visakhapatnam (163 and 4), Srikakulam (154 and 2), Vizianagaram (151 and 1), Prakasam (146 and 3) and Kurnool (104 and 1).

The district-wise infection tallies are: East Godavari (1,07,888), West Godavari (76,759), Chittoor (71,725), Anantapur (61,610), Guntur (60,957), Kurnool (58,433), Nellore (57,291), Prakasam (55,246), Visakhapatnam (52,982), Kadapa (48,858), Srikakulam (42,086), Vizianagaram (37,825), and Krishna (32,910).

Recovery rate in all the districts continues to stay over 90% with Kurnool having the highest at 96.92 % and Krishna having the lowest of 90.38%.