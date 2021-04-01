State sees 83% rise in monthly infection tally in March

1,184 new infections and four new deaths reported in the past day

The State has reported four new deaths and 1,184 COVID-19 infections, the highest single-day tally since November 21, in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning.

In March, the number of infections increased by 82.7% compared to that in February. A total of 12,075 infections were reported in March, while only 2,080 infections were reported in February. In January too, only 5,550 infections were reported. The number of deaths also increased by 67% as 48 persons succumbed to the virus in March and only 16 died in the previous month.

The cumulative infections increased to 9,01,989 and the toll reached 7,217 with a death rate of 0.80%. In the past day, 456 patients have recovered and the number of active cases increased to 7,338. The total recoveries and recovery rate stands at 8,87,434 and 98.39% respectively.

Highest positivity rate

In March, 11.31 lakh samples were tested and their positivity rate was 1.07%, which is the highest since November. The positivity rate in February was only 0.25% and it was 0.42% and 0.80% in January and December last year.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate of 30,851 samples tested in the past day was 3.84%, the highest in five months. The overall positivity rate of 1.508 crore samples tested was at 5.98%.

Three of the four new deaths occurred in Chittoor district and the other in Nellore.

Guntur reports 352 cases

Guntur, which is one of few districts witnessing a rise in infections, saw 352 new cases in the past day. It was the highest single-day tally reported by a district in several months.

It is followed by Visakhapatnam (186), Chittoor (115), Krishna (113) which altogether account for 65% of the State's tally in the past day. Also, 62% of March's infections come from these four districts.

The districts which reported less than 100 new infections include Nellore (78), Anantapur (66), Kurnool (64), Kadapa (62), Srikakulam (47), Prakasam (45), East Godavari (26), Vizianagaram (19) and West Godavari (11).

Meanwhile, three districts have more than 1,000 active cases. They are Chittoor (1,333), Visakhapatnam (1,091) and Krishna (1,058).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,25,336), West Godavari (94,536), Chittoor (89,801), Guntur (77,822), Anantapur (68,422), Nellore (63,118), Prakasam (62,555), Visakhapatnam (61,696), Kurnool (61,587), Kadapa (55,818), Krishna (50,334), Srikakulam (46,721) and Vizianagaram (41,348).