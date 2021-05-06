State sees 72 deaths, over 21k new infections

VIJAYAWADA

06 May 2021 23:28 IST

Positivity rate of the samples tested in the past day was 20%

The State reported 72 deaths due to COVID-19 and 21,954 new infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. The toll reached 8,446 and the cumulative tally jumped to 12,28,186.

The number of active cases increased to 1,82,329 as the recovery rate dropped to 84.47%. In the past day, 10,141 patients have recovered and the total recoveries stand at 10,37,411.

The positivity rate of the 1.10 lakh samples tested in the past day was 20% and the overall positivity rate was 7.20. The number of samples tested crossed 1.7 crore.

New cases

Visakhapatnam reported 11 new deaths in the past day, while East Godavari and Vizianagaram saw nine new deaths each. Anantapur reported eight new deaths and Prakasam reported six deaths.

Chittoor, Guntur and West Godavari reported five new deaths each, whereas Krishna, Kurnool and Srikakulam reported four new deaths each. Nellore reported two deaths and Kadapa reported no death in the past day.

East Godavari reported 3,531 new infections, the highest ever single-day tally by any district so far.

It was followed by Chittoor (2,354), Visakhapatnam (2,107), Srikakulam (1,930), Kurnool (1,920), Anantapur (1,871), Prakasam (1,666), Guntur (1,348), Nellore (1,292), Vizianagaram (1,160), Kadapa (1,130), West Godavari (1,088) and Krishna (548).

The number of active cases crossed 20,000 in two districts including Chittoor (20,689 cases) and East Godavari (20,603).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,56,156), Chittoor (1,33,239), Guntur (1,15,245), West Godavari (1,06,610), Anantapur (93,218), Visakhapatnam (91,220), Kurnool (88,367), Nellore (88,278), Srikakulam (80,894), Prakasam (80,520), Kadapa (68,849), Krishna (66,811) and Vizianagaram (55884).