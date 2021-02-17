State sees 60 new COVID-19 cases; no deaths reported

VIJAYAWADA

17 February 2021 00:04 IST

Chittoor and Krishna report nearly half of the new infections

The State reported 60 new COVID-19 in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, and there were no fatalities during the period. The tally, therefore, increased to 8,88,959 while the toll remains at 7,163.

As 140 patients recovered during the period, the total number of recoveries and the recovery rate increased to 8,81,181 and 99.13% respectively.

So far, 1.358 crore samples were tested with a positivity rate of 6.54%. The positivity rate of the 24,311 samples tested in the last one day was 0.25%.

While four district reported no new infections, two districts together reported nearly half of the new cases.

While Chittoor reported 16 new infections, Krishna reported 10. They were followed by West Godavari (8), Guntur (7), Visakhapatnam (7), East Godavari (6), Nellore (3), Srikakulam (2) and Anantapur (1). There were no new cases in Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam and Vizianagaram.

The overall district-wise tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,369), West Godavari (94,295), Chittoor (87,229), Guntur (75,627), Anantapur (67,698), Nellore (62,405), Prakasam (62,193), Kurnool (60,847), Visakhapatnam (59,933), Kadapa (55,323), Krishna (48,832), Srikakulam (46,164) and Vizianagaram (41,149).