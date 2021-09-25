State sees 40% dip in liquor sales in two years, says MVPC Chairman

‘Awareness will be created among students on harmful effects of consuming ganja and liquor’

Madyapana Vimochana Prachara Committee (MPVC) Chairman V. Lakshmana Reddy said that with the efforts of the government, the State is moving towards more control on sale of liquor. He said that there has been a significant drop in sale of liquor in the last two years.

Addressing the media at the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) office here on Saturday, Mr. Lakshmana Reddy said that in the last two years, sale of liquor saw a 40% decline, while there was a 78% decrease in sale of beers.

During former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's rule, about 34 lakh cases of liquor used to be sold in a month. Now, around 21 lakh cases of liquor are being sold in a month, he said. Similarly, about 17 lakh cases of beers used to be sold per month during the TDP regime and now, only 7 lakh beer cases are being sold, Mr. Lakshmana Reddy said. Restricting the timings from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., as against 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. , bringing the control under the government and increasing the prices have made the difference, he said.

Anticipating smuggling of liquor from other States, sale of ID liquor and ganja smuggling, the State government has formed Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) under the leadership of senior police officer Vineet Brijlal, which has been working exceptionally well, he added.

Mr. Lakshmana Reddy said that in the coming days, the MPVC has decided to create awareness on the harmful effects of consuming ganja and liquor among the students of engineering and medical colleges, in the form of cultural programmes. He also said that people can contact toll-free number 14500 to complain against liquor and narcotic drugs issues and assured to take immediate action on complaints received.

Deputy Commissioner, SEB, Visakhapatnam, S.V.V.N. Babji Rao and Assistant Enforcement Superintendent, SEB, Srinadh, were among those present.