Andhra Pradesh

State sees 37 deaths and over 11,000 new cases

A discarded personal protective equipment lies on the premises of Bishop Grassi High School in Vijayawada on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: V RAJU

The State reported 37 more deaths and 11,698 new COVID infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning.

The cumulative tally jumped to 10,20,926 and the toll reached 7,616. The recovery rate came down to 91.27% and the death rate stands at 0.75%.

Recoveries increased to 9,31,839 as 4,421 patients recovered in the past day. The active cases tally increased to 81,471 and most of the patients were under home isolation.

In the past day, 50,972 samples were tested with a positivity rate of 22.95%. The positivity rate of 1.59 crore samples tested so far was 6.41%.

New deaths

East Godavari and Nellore reported six new deaths each while Anantapur and Chittoor reported four new deaths each in the past day. Srikakulam and West Godavari reported three each, and Guntur, Krishna, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram reported two deaths each. Prakasam reported one death.

Four districts reported more than 1,000 new cases. They include Srikakulam (1,641), Guntur (1,581), Chittoor (1,306) and Anantapur (1,066). They were followed by Visakhapatnam (947), East Godavari (909), Nellore (902), Kurnool (820), Krishna (631), Vizianagaram (592), Kadapa (549), Prakasam (462) and West Godavari (292).

Srikakulam which saw a rapid rise in infections now has 10,366 active cases. Chittoor with 12,171 has the highest number of active cases.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,34,316), Chittoor (1,08,344), West Godavari (95,935), Guntur (94,306), Anantapur (75,789), Nellore (73,039), Visakhapatnam (72,686), Kurnool (71,642), Prakasam (68,041), Kadapa (60,204), Srikakulam (59,498), Krishna (58,178) and Vizianagaram (46,053).

