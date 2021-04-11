State sees 3,309 new infections, highest since October

VIJAYAWADA

11 April 2021 00:12 IST

12 COVID deaths reported in the past day, daily positivity rate crosses 10%

The State reported 12 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 3,309 new infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. The single-day infection tally was the highest since October 24 and the toll was the highest since December 6 last year.

The positivity rate of the samples tested everyday was increasing at an alarming rate while the number of samples tested remains around 31,000.

The positivity rate of the 31,929 samples tested in the past day was 10.36%, the highest since October 16. In the past two weeks, 5.4 samples out of every 100 tested turned positive as the State saw 24,096 new infections against 4.3 lakh samples tested. So far, 1.539 crore samples were tested and the positivity rate was at 5.99%.

The cumulative tally increased to 9,21,906. The recovery rate came down to 97.18% and the number of active cases jumped to 18,666. So far, 8,95,949 patients have recovered including the 1,053 persons recovered in the past day. The death toll reached 7,291 with a death rate of 0.79%.

Chittoor reported three new deaths while Nellore, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam reported two new deaths each in the past day. Anantapur, Guntur and Krishna reported one new death each.

Chittoor has also reported the highest single-day tally of 740 new infections in the past several months among the districts. It was followed by Guntur (527), Visakhapatnam (391), Kurnool (296), Srikakulam (279), Krishna (278), Prakasam (174), Anantapur (133), Nellore (124), East Godavari (111), Vizianagaram (97) and West Godavari (26).

Active cases in Chittoor piled up to 3,486. Next to it were Guntur with 2,615 cases, Visakhapatnam with 2,382 and Krishna with 2,161 active cases. The four districts account for 57% of the State’s active case tally.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,25,776),West Godavari (94,695), Chittoor (93,441), Guntur (81,542), Anantapur (69,331), Nellore (64,823), Visakhapatnam (64,303), Prakasam (63,520), Kurnool (62,872), Kadapa (56,674), Krishna (52,511), Srikakulam (47,746) and Vizianagaram (41,777).