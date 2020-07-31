State sees 1.26 lakh COVID-19 cases in July

For the third day in a row, the State has reported more than 10,000 fresh COVID cases in a day. During the past 24 hours, 10,376 new cases, the biggest single-day tally, and 68 new deaths were reported as of Friday morning.

With this, the tally mounted to 1,40,933 and the death toll rose to 1,349. The number of active cases too rose to 75,720 and so far 63,864 patients recovered comprising the 3,840 new recoveries in the past day, according to the Health Department’s bulletin. The tally doubled in about eight days.

1.26 lakh cases in a month

Meanwhile, in July the total cases reported are 1,26,338 which is 89.6% of the total cases reported so far. Until June, only 14,595 cases (10.3%) were reported. Similarly, 1,156 deaths of the total were reported this month.

Regarding tests, 10.61 lakh samples were tested in July and 11.90% of them turned positive. Only, 464 positive cases among people from other States and 38 positives among people from other countries were found in July.

So far, 19.51 lakh samples were tested including 61,699 samples tested in the past day.

Deaths

Guntur reported the highest number of new deaths at 13 while Anantapur reported nine, Kurnool reported eight and Chittoor and East Godavari reported seven deaths each. Prakasam reported six deaths while Visakahaptnam reported five and Srikakulam and Nellore reported four each. West Godavari reported two and Krishna, Vizianagaram and Kadapa reported one death each.

More than 1,000 new cases each were reported by three districts of Anantapur (1,387), East Godavari (1,215) and Kurnool (1,124). They are followed by Visakhapatnam (983), West Godavari (956), Guntur (906), Nellore (861), Chittoor (789), Kadapa (646), Prakasam (406), Srikakulam (402), Vizianagaram (388) and Krishna (313).

20,000 cases in East Godavari

East Godavari, Kurnool, Guntur, Anantapur, West Godavari and Visakhapatnam reported over 10,000 cases each in July and accounts for 65% of the State's tally. East Godavari's tally crossed the 20,000-mark and 94% of its total cases were reported in July alone.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (20,395), Kurnool (16,847), Anantapur (14,699), Guntur (14,668), West Godavari (12,310), Visakhapatnam (10,765), Chittoor (10,378), Kadapa (7876), Nellore (7316), Krishna (6843), Srikakulam (6570), Prakasam (5167) and Vizianagaram (4204).