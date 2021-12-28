State seeks ₹13,100 crore from Union Power Ministry

TIRUPATI

28 December 2021 08:36 IST

H. Haranatha Rao put forth the appeal to consider the proposal for Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

The State government has appealed to the Union Government to provide ₹13,100 crore towards revamping its power distribution sector.

Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director H. Haranatha Rao, who formally received the Minister of State for Power Krishan Pal Gurjar on his arrival on a pilgrimage, put forth the appeal to consider the proposal for Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, which is aimed at reducing losses and strengthening and stabilising the power infrastructure. The scheme is extended as 60% grant and 40% soft loans, with a provision for an additional 15% grant if deadline compliance is ensured. Of the ₹13,100 crore, the share of Discom, which covers Rayalaseema region, comes to ₹5,500 crore.

Mr. Gurjar enquired about the State’s position vis-a-vis finances and power supply fronts. “With 18 lakh agricultural power connections, the State has not completed feeder bifurcation process due to a variety of reasons, and as such requires Central support,” Mr. Haranatha Rao explained to the Minister.

Advertising

Advertising

He also showcased the Discom’s achievement in the form of underground sub-stations in Tirupati under the Smart City Project and SCADA (remotely operated) sub-stations in Nellore, taken up with Central assistance. The CMD also sought the Minister’s help in getting the ₹6,000 crore dues from the Telangana government.