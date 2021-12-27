State sanctions 98 collection centres and nine cold storages for horticulture crops in East Godavari

Farmers Producers Organisations and Horticulture Dept. officials are asked to identify suitable locations for them

The State government has sanctioned 98 collection centres and nine cold storages to provide better marketing facility for horticulture crops in the East Godavari district. The Farmers Producers Organisations (FPO) and the Horticulture Department officials have been tasked to identify suitable locations for setting up the new facilities.

The farmers could store their produce, including flowers, fruits and cashew, in the collection centres for better price. Capacity of each cold storage is 10 metric tonnes and runs with solar power.

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu on Monday announced that the collection centres and cold storage facilities would be set with the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund. The Horticulture Department is the implementing agency.

“The State government will offer 75% subsidy on the collection centres and cold storages after completion of the construction of the respective facility. The banks will also offer 90% loan with 3% interest,” said Mr. Kannababu.

The State government has targeted to set up 945 collection centres and 344 cold storages with the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund. Horticulture Assistant Director S. Rammohan and other officials explained details to Mr. Kannababu during the review meet.