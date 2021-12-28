State sanctioned ₹125 crore package for development of Rajamahendravaram, says TTD Chairman

‘₹20 crore will be spent for walking track and food courts on Havelock Bridge’

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on Tuesday announced that the State government sanctioned ₹125 crore package for beautification and other infrastructure facilities in Rajamahendravaram city. The package includes ₹20 crore to be spent for walking track and food courts on Havelock Bridge across the Godavari. Mr. Subba Reddy, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu and B.C. Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Tuesday inaugurated various developmental works worth ₹20 crore in the city.

“The ₹125 crore package will primarily be spent on beautification, sanitation and health infrastructure in the city,” said Mr. Subba Reddy during the visit to the city.

The development works inaugurated on Tuesday include roads at Arts College Junction and other places and Devi Chowk garbage transfer centre.

Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat has explained to the Ministers the need for a beautification drive to develop the city on par with Visakhapatnam and Tirupati cities.

In another programme conducted by Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation (RMC), Mr. Subba Reddy flagged off the 45 garbage collection vehicles granted under the Clean AP programme.

East Godavari Collector Ch. Hari Kiran and the Ministers have discussed future projects for the development of the city. The proposed works would be taken up within three months with the package, said Mr. Hari Kiran. RMC Commissioner Abhishikth Kishore and other officials were present.