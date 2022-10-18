State-run farm in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh delivers first calf using embryo transfer technology

Indigenous cow, implanted with ‘Gir’ embryo and spermatozoa of bull, delivers ‘Gir calf’ on Tuesday

S. Murali ONGOLE
October 18, 2022 20:21 IST

An indigenous cow, implanted with Gir embryo using ET technology, delivers a high-genetic value calf at the State-run farm in Chadalawada, near Ongole, in Prakasam district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

The State-run cattle breeding farm at Chadalawada, near Ongole in Prakasam district, has delivered the first calf using Embryo Transfer(ET) technology on Tuesday.

“An indigenous surrogate cow was implanted the ‘Gir’ embryo on the seventh day from the commencement of heat after collecting the ovum from an elite Gir cow and spermatozoa from an elite bull on January 11 this year,” said farm Deputy Director B. Ravi. The ‘Gir’ breed was selected with a view to build confidence among the local farmers in the district. From now onwards, we will adopt this technology to develop the Ongole breed of cattle in a big way, he added.

Animal Husbandry Joint Director Baby Rani said that this is the first surrogacy calf produced in a farm outside laboratory in the State. Hitherto, the State-run farms at Guntur and Chindaladevi in SPSR Nellore district had produced calves by adopting the ET technology only at the lab level.

“The department has set a target of producing at least 250 elite Ongole breed of cattle using the ET technology in the district during this fiscal,” she said.

The ET technology facilitates production of calves with best genetic features in a shorter period of time and thereby help farmers increase milk production.

Mr. Ravi said 20 to 50 calves can be produced in one year from elite donor. Embryos produced from breed under threat of extinction could be transferred to breed with ample population of that species.

