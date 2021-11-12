State ridden with debts: Kala

‘Credit for availing ₹3 lakh crore loans in a short time goes to Jagan’

Senior TDP leader Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao on Friday accused the State government of achieving the dubious distinction of turning Andhra Pradesh into “Appulandhra Pradesh” (debt-ridden A.P.) in over two years of “misrule.”

In a statement on Friday, Mr. Venkata Rao said the credit for availing loans amounting to ₹3 lakh crore within a short time would only go to Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“No other Chief Minister in the country has achieved such a distinction,” he said.

“Every family in the State, whether rich or poor, is carrying a debt burden of ₹2.50 lakh due to corruption and financial mismanagement of the government,” he said.

In addition, the government had been increasing taxes abnormally, the TDP leader alleged.

“People are slowly realising how the YSRCP government is destroying all sectors in the State,” he said.

A tractor load of sand used to cost ₹1,500 during the TDP term, he claimed. “Now, it has gone up to ₹5,000. The bag of cement had been increased to ₹430 only to facilitate huge profits to Bharati Cements,” Mr. Venkata Rao alleged.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had promised not to increase power charges before the elections, later imposed a burden of ₹36,000 crore on the people in the form of true-up charges, the TDP leader alleged. Similarly, more than₹2,000 crore burden had been imposed by increasing RTC fares, Mr. Venkata Rao said.