State reports zero deaths for second time this month

114 new infections registered in 24 hours

For the second time this month, there have been no fatalities related to COVID-19 in the State.

In the 24 hours ending Saturday morning, 114 new infections were reported and no new deaths occurred in the State.

On January 1, no deaths were reported, and, on an average, two deaths per day were being reported since then.

While the toll remained at 7,139, the number of infections reported so far increased to 8,85,824 with a recovery rate of 98.97% with 326 more patients recovering in the last one day.

The number of active cases came down to 1,987. The number of total recoveries was put at 8,76,698. Also, only 25,542 samples were tested in the last one day, the lowest in the past six months, and their positivity rate was 0.45%. The positivity rate slightly came down to 7.06%.

All the districts reported less than 25 new cases.

The district-wise tally of new infections is as follows: Chittoor (24), Visakhapatnam (22), East Godavari (13), Krishna (12), Nellore (10), Kurnool (8), Guntur (6), Srikakulam (6), West Godavari (4), Anantapur (3), Vizianagaram (3), Kadapa (2) and Prakasam (1).

More than 50% of the total active cases were present in Krishna (292 cases), Guntur (285), Nellore (278) and East Godavari (202). The remaining nine districts had not more than 200 cases each. Vizianagaram had 34 active cases, the lowest.

The district-wise tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,055), West Godavari (94,092), Chittoor (86,733), Guntur (75,263), Anantapur (67,553), Nellore (62,258), Prakasam (62,110), Kurnool (60,723), Visakhapatnam (59,519), Kadapa (55,158), Krishna (48,309), Srikakulam (46,053) and Vizianagaram (41,103).