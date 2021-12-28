State reports zero COVID deaths in last 24 hours

VIJAYAWADA

54 new cases registered; six districts reports no new cases

The State reported 54 COVID-19 infections and zero deaths in the 24 hours ending Monday morning.

Only 17,940 samples were tested during the past day and their test positivity rate was 0.30%.

The cumulative tally increased to 20,76,546, while the toll remained at 14,490. The number of active cases came down to 1,099 with 121 patients recovering in the past day. Nearly 70% (759) of the active cases were in five districts of Chittoor (248), Krishna (139), East Godavari (137), Visakhapatnam (121) and Nellore (114).

Chittoor reported 19 infections in the past day. It was followed by Visakhapatnam (13), Guntur (7), East Godavari (5), Nellore (5), Krishna (4) and Kurnool (1). West Godavari, Srikakulam, Kadapa, Prakasam, Anantapur and Vizianagaram reported no infections in the past day.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,95,065), Chittoor (2,48,704), West Godavari (1,80,013), Guntur (1,79,270), Visakhapatnam (1,58,832), Anantapur (1,58,228), Nellore (1,47,087), Prakasam (1,38,792), Kurnool (1,24,221), Srikakulam (1,23,682), Krishna (1,20,666), Kadapa (1,15,979) and Vizianagaram (83,112).