Andhra Pradesh

State reports zero COVID deaths in last 24 hours

The State reported 54 COVID-19 infections and zero deaths in the 24 hours ending Monday morning.

Only 17,940 samples were tested during the past day and their test positivity rate was 0.30%.

The cumulative tally increased to 20,76,546, while the toll remained at 14,490. The number of active cases came down to 1,099 with 121 patients recovering in the past day. Nearly 70% (759) of the active cases were in five districts of Chittoor (248), Krishna (139), East Godavari (137), Visakhapatnam (121) and Nellore (114).

Chittoor reported 19 infections in the past day. It was followed by Visakhapatnam (13), Guntur (7), East Godavari (5), Nellore (5), Krishna (4) and Kurnool (1). West Godavari, Srikakulam, Kadapa, Prakasam, Anantapur and Vizianagaram reported no infections in the past day.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,95,065), Chittoor (2,48,704), West Godavari (1,80,013), Guntur (1,79,270), Visakhapatnam (1,58,832), Anantapur (1,58,228), Nellore (1,47,087), Prakasam (1,38,792), Kurnool (1,24,221), Srikakulam (1,23,682), Krishna (1,20,666), Kadapa (1,15,979) and Vizianagaram (83,112).


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2021 12:16:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/state-reports-zero-covid-deaths-in-last-24-hours/article38051360.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY