Andhra Pradesh

State reports two more COVID-19 deaths and 199 new cases

In a first, 17,695 samples tested in 24 hours

The spread of COVID-19 continues unabated in the State. In the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning, 199 new cases were detected, and 130 of them were local residents.

Two more deaths were reported during the period in Krishna and Kurnool districts, where the toll reached 23 and 28 respectively. The overall toll stood at 75.

59 discharged

With the new cases, the tally in the State went up to 4,659. The number of recoveries too surged to 2,660 following the discharge of 59 patients during the period. The number of active cases increased to 1,924. While there were no new cases among foreign returnees, 69 cases pertained to people from other States.

A break-up of the total cases is as follows: local residents 3,718; and foreign returnees, migrant returnees and people of other States 941. Of the local cases, 2,353 had been discharged.

Nellore district reported a whopping 31 new cases. Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts reported 25 and 17 new cases respectively. They were followed by Anantapur and Kadapa (14 each); Kurnool (10), West Godavari and Vizianagaram (6 each); East Godavari (3), Guntur (2), Chittoor (1) and Srikakulam (1).

For the first time, the State tested 17, 695 samples in 24 hours, indicating a marked increase in the testing capacity from 12,000 clocked recently. Around 4.54 lakh samples had been tested till date.

The district-wise tally is as follows: Kurnool (772); Guntur (558); Krishna (526); Nellore (335); Chittoor (299); Anantapur (288); East Godavari (275); West Godavari (188); Kadapa (164); Visakhapatnam (128); Prakasam (85); Vizianagaram (43) and Srikakulam (32).

